Leading Off (3/10/20)

COVID-19 Comes to North Texas. It looks like a Frisco man in his 30s has the bug. He had traveled to California and has quarantined himself. Dallas County’s health director, Dr. Philip Huang, said his team is preparing for a severe outbreak. Wash your hands, people. Get ready to have your daily life disrupted. And don’t panic when you look at this interactive tracking map of the virus’s spread.

UTA President Withdraws His Name for Florida Job. As an investigation looks into UTA’s online enrollment and recruiting practices, Vistasp Karbhari thought it would be best to pull out of the running for the top job at the University of Central Florida.

Dallas County Vote Count Goes to Court. You know about the votes at 44 tabulating machines that went uncounted last week. Today Judge Emily G. Tobolowsky will decide whether there should be a recount.

D Magazine World Headquarters Trades Hands. The 22-story downtown building where we occupy the top two floors has sold. It’s just funny to me that for its story on the transaction the DMN used an old picture of the place without our logo on the building and also omitted our name in its list of prominent tenants. We just want to be loved!