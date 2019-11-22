WFAA Launches New Pocast Called (No Kidding) Y’all-itics

Channel 8, aka WFAA, has launched a new podcast. It is called Y’all-itics, and it’s hosted by two Jasons, Whitely and Wheeler. According to the voiceover intro, it’s the “home of cold beer and hot takes.” Listen to a few seconds for yourself:

So two guys go to a bar and record a podcast while they drink. I know, I know, I know. The concept sounds familiar. But, hey, when we started EarBurner back in 2015, we didn’t invent the concept of “I’m headed to the bar but don’t sweat me because I’m actually working.” So here’s some advice from a beer-drinking, podcasting veteran to the two Jasons:

Resist fake laughter.

2. Ditch the broadcaster voices and talk like humans.

3. If you’re going to go to the trouble of recording in a bar, then let us hear the dang sounds of the bar, especially if you’re the home of cold beer and hot takes. Otherwise, if we can’t get some ambient noise, just record the thing back at the studio.

4. Change the name. It’s too cute by three-fourths.

5. Don’t have Paul Sims as a guest. (It’s a joke!)