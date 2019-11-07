Leading Off (11/7/19)

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

It'll keep getting colder throughout the day. Bring a jacket for later.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner November 7, 2019 7:30 am

Dwaine Caraway Went from Federal Prison to Dallas County Jail. There was no explanation for the former council member’s move. The U.S. attorney’s office didn’t even know about it until Caraway had already moved to his new cell.

City Council Approved $60 Million for Tornado Repairs. The council also authorized the Dallas Central Appraisal District to reappraise properties that sustained damage from the storm.

Cowboys Lineman Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges. Daniel Ross, lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested in Frisco after police did a traffic stop and found marijuana and a gun.

Rain and Cold Front Coming Today. Temps will drop 20 degrees by 5 p.m.

