Leading Off (11/28/19)

Thanksgiving is upon us, and I hope you’re spending it somewhere nice with nice people and nice food, despite the rainy weather. If you’re starting your day with the Turkey Trot, choose one of these fashionable athleisure wear getups to help propel you to the finish line. If you need last-minute turkey or sides for your feast, check out this list (I picked up sweet potato-pecan and salted caramel apple pies from Kuluntu Bakery yesterday and am super excited about eating them tonight). If you want to serve a free Thanksgiving meal to those who need it, join me at Dallas 24 Hour Club this afternoon. If you need a free Thanksgiving meal, head to The Slow Bone this afternoon. And if you want to be uplifted by a story about a Grapevine motorcycle cop who is very thankful, read this.

We’ll be back on Monday. Happy Thanksgiving!