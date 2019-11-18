New EarBurner: Dallas Morning News’ Mark Lamster Hates the Mavs Uniforms, Too

Mark Lamster has been The Dallas Morning News’ architecture critic for the past six years. In that time, he’s challenged architects and residents alike, forcing readers to better understand how buildings shape the way in which we move about the city. He’s written a book about the architect Philip Johnson, the controversial figure behind the Crescent development, Thanks-Giving Square, and Fort Worth’s Water Gardens, among others.

But that’s not why we invited Lamster to come on EarBurner. No, he got into a Twitter tiff with Mark Cuban over the Mavericks’ obviously hideous city jerseys. And, as Lamster put it, “good design is good business.” So we had him pick up a microphone. Show notes after the jump.

1. Why you should maybe be nervous about Kristaps Porzingis: 1-11 shooting. Benched. He looks a little lost on the floor, particularly with Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell running pick and rolls. But he missed a whole year. He should be fine with some more time behind him.

2. Porzingis got booed pretty heavily in his return to the Garden, as was expected.

3. Again, these jerseys are bad.

4. The previous city jerseys—the skyline versions—were just boring.

5. Here was the tit-for-tat Lamster had with Cuban. Click through:

come on, @mcuban. we’ve been through this. it’s time for a new mavs identity, and not some crowdsourced jive. why are you so careless with your brand??? https://t.co/dwJAEMUVEk https://t.co/vmJRW1h2jU — mark lamster (@marklamster) November 13, 2019

6. And if the jerseys weren’t bad enough, there is apparently a court to go along with them. Yuck. Here is a city jersey for the Mavs to aspire to.

7. Lamster was also recently in a car accident outside of Austin. He broke his clavicle and some ribs. He’s doing well now, even on meds.

t-boned by a pickup doing 50. broken clavicle, ribs…. pic.twitter.com/OwrUNQyEQO — mark lamster (@marklamster) November 14, 2019

8. Last year, Lamster published a book about the architect Philip Johnson, as I mentioned up top. Here is our Peter Simek’s feature about that book, and here is a link for you to buy it from Interabang, because Amazon is evil.

9. Here is an archived version of former News architecture critic David Dillon’s “Why Is Dallas Architecture So Bad?” It ran in D Magazine in 1980 and launched the late Dillon’s career locally.

11. And about those deck parks: Here is a piece about the city and state’s hopes for the Canyon portion of I-30, which—you guessed it—includes deck parks.