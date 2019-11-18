Dallas, Steakhouse City, Is Now No. 7 on PETA’s List of Most Vegan-Friendly Cities

For the first time ever, Dallas has placed on PETA’s 2019 ranking of the top 10 vegan-friendly cities in the U.S. It’s no accident.

“From tacos and tamales to a Tofurky Italian Sausage Stack, Big D boasts one of the biggest vegan dining scenes around,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman, quoted in today’s press release.

PETA cites the recently opened Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill for its smoky chipotle jackfruit enchiladas; Tiki Loco in Deep Ellum for its Smokin’ Hawaiian “Steak” Poke nachos with pineapple pico; D’Vegan for its food court Vietnamese dishes; El Palote Panaderia for being the city’s first all-vegan Mexican restaurant and bakery; and even Al Biernat’s for its Tofurky Italian Sausage Stack and meatless cheeseburger.

Dallas’ vegan revolution is being driven in large part by local African-American chefs. Brandon Waller’s stall in the Dallas Farmers Market, Bam’s Vegan, caught PETA’s attention with his Jackfruit Ropa Vieja with beans, rice, and fried plaintain. Owner and chef of V Eats Modern Vegan, Troy Gardner, has become well known for his country fried “steak” with mushroom gravy. And vegan soul food has taken over the city thanks to Elizabeth Anderson’s Vegan Food House in Oak Cliff, Amiya Cleveland’s Itso Vegan in Grand Prairie, and Angela Alexander’s Da Munchies in West Dallas.

PETA didn’t even mention the OVGs, Spiral Diner & Bakery and Kalachandji’s. Or Peace.Love & Eatz. Or Recipe Oak Cliff. Or Vegan Vibrationz.

So many options. So many delicious ways to celebrate this meatless Monday.