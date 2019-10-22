Get Your Tickets to Bonton Farms’ Next Farm-to-Table Dinner Now

I went to my first long-table al fresco dinner at Bonton Farms in July, and I vowed to go again. I just received an email that they will be holding the next one on Sunday, October 27, starting at 6 pm. There will be farm-fresh food, live music by Ro & Will, and a conversation with Bonton Farms founder Daron Babcock and Michelle Kinder, executive director of the Momentous Institute. Tickets are $150 (proceeds support the South Dallas farm), and they’ll go fast (even Laura Bush made a recent visit with Myanmar refugees in tow). It was lovely to dine under the stars in July, but it’ll be even nicer now with a nip in the air. BYOB (beverage and blanket).