Naomi Osaka (JPN) and Coco Gauff (USA) met in the third round of the women singles. Gauff had an uncharacteristically unreliable serve during the match (Photo by Peter van den Berg via Newscom)

Sports & Leisure

Tennis Star Coco Gauff Is Coming to Dallas!

Am I the only one squealing like a teenager at a BTS concert?

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner September 18, 2019 3:43 pm

Remember when I said Oracle was bringing a new pro tennis series to town in October? And that the women’s portion of the event would be at SMU October 20-27 (the men are at TCU)? Well, today they announced that there’s going to be a one-night, special exhibition with Coco Gauff, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and Christina McHale on Friday, October 25. I’m only telling you this because I already secured my tickets.

