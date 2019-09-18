Tennis Star Coco Gauff Is Coming to Dallas!

Remember when I said Oracle was bringing a new pro tennis series to town in October? And that the women’s portion of the event would be at SMU October 20-27 (the men are at TCU)? Well, today they announced that there’s going to be a one-night, special exhibition with Coco Gauff, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and Christina McHale on Friday, October 25. I’m only telling you this because I already secured my tickets.