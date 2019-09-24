Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Are You Ready to Run Through a Brick Wall to Sign a Lease in Downtown Dallas?

I think it's safe to say that this is the most intense economic development booster video in the history of economic development booster videos.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 24, 2019 11:12 am

Last week, I was scarfing down a salad at Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual luncheon when the stack of six speakers behind me started blaring something that sounded like 11 minutes into a Terminator sequel. It was loud, like yell-across-the-table-to-get-the-dressing loud. So imagine my surprise when I realized that this was not a preview of some new movie filmed in Dallas, but a promotional video—with kids! parks! exercise! empty office buildings! numbers!—for downtown. Turn your AirPods up to max, sit back, and hit play:

I felt bad for Mayor Eric Johnson, who had to follow that with a scratchy throat and a packet of pages to flip through and read from—and no music.

