Are You Ready to Run Through a Brick Wall to Sign a Lease in Downtown Dallas?

Last week, I was scarfing down a salad at Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual luncheon when the stack of six speakers behind me started blaring something that sounded like 11 minutes into a Terminator sequel. It was loud, like yell-across-the-table-to-get-the-dressing loud. So imagine my surprise when I realized that this was not a preview of some new movie filmed in Dallas, but a promotional video—with kids! parks! exercise! empty office buildings! numbers!—for downtown. Turn your AirPods up to max, sit back, and hit play:

I felt bad for Mayor Eric Johnson, who had to follow that with a scratchy throat and a packet of pages to flip through and read from—and no music.