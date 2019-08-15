Yes, Dreamscape Is Worth Your Hard-Earned Cheddar

Dreamscape is that new virtual reality thing at NorthPark. Heard about it yet? The first location opened in Los Angeles last year. We got the second one. It opens today. For a more detailed description of the whole thing, check out Natalie’s report over here. I was in the same media preview earlier this week. I’ll give you the TL;DR version: it’s pretty badass. There are three “adventures,” as they call them. Each one takes a bit more than 10 minutes (with check-in, suit up, instructions, etc., one adventure takes about 30 minutes). So you’re saying, “It costs $20 for just 10 minutes of this virtual reality thing? You mean if I take my husband and kid, it’s gonna be $60? Plus, you know Mommy’s gonna have a glass of chard while she’s waiting. So probably more like $70?” Yup. It’ll cost you $70. You won’t regret it. We did it Tuesday. My 13-year-old daughter has been bugging me every day since then to go back. And you know what? I actually want to take her. Final note, though: they are already sold out for this weekend. Gotta plan ahead, people.