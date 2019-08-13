Leading Off (8/13/19)

Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial Might Be Moved—Or It Might Not. The judge in the case wants to wait until after voir dire. Only then, says state District Judge Tammy Kemp, will we know whether it’s possible to seat an impartial jury in Dallas County.

American Airlines Beats Mechanics in Court. U.S. District Court Judge John McBryde ruled that the airline’s unionized mechanics intentionally caused flight delays in an effort to gain leverage in contract negotiations. Not cool.

Head of Dallas Park and Recreation Department to Retire. Willis Winters has served in the role since 2013. He’ll step down in October. This will be a big loss for the city.