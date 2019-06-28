AIA Dallas’ Columns Takes On Wick Allison

The American Institute of Architects’ Dallas chapter publishes a quarterly magazine it calls Columns. In the spring issue, one of the profiles is of our own Wick Allison, D’s former editor-in-chief, the magazine’s current chairman, and the co-founder of the urbanism-focused Super PAC known as the Coalition for a New Dallas.

The obvious news peg for Columns is Wick’s focus on urbanism.

“We must change the way we think. Some people are embracing urbanism as though it’s only a new fad. People, starting with real estate professionals, need to actually read and understand the principles that urbanist Jane Jacobs laid out in her books. Developers need to place a premium on walkability and realize that there is money to be made in creating density.”

We have explored this quite often in recent years, with the peak being our Dallas and the New Urbanism special edition. But the Q&A also is a quick bio of Wick and how the magazine has grown into what it is today: a full company, with business, home, and wedding titles, as well as a custom publishing division, an events and marketing section, and the rather robust website you are reading this very second. There are also some neat anecdotes about Stanley Marcus and what it was like to start a city magazine in the early 70s, when there were only four peers in the country (Chicago, San Diego, New York, and Philadelphia.)

Use your lunch break to read it here.