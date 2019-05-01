Politics & Government
Your Last Look at Early Voting Numbers
If you didn't vote yet, get out there on election day, May 4, and do your part.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 1, 2019 12:51 pm
Early voting ended yesterday. Our spreadsheet-wrangling FrontBurnervian lets us know that Monday and Tuesday represented an improvement in voter participation. Monday brought us 16.8 percent of all early votes cast, and yesterday brought us 23.3 percent. We are now up to about 7.5 percent participation from registered voters. If you haven’t voted yet, get informed, and get out there on Saturday.
