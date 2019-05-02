The Last Dallas Drag Queen Standing

Of the three Dallas drag queens who started out on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, only one remains. A pair of busted burlap pants took out Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Plastique Tiara succumbed last week to a failed catfight and insufficient face-kini. (But you can’t keep the Vietnamese-American beauty down for long–she took the opportunity to release her glam single, “Irresistible.”) The last one standing is A’Keria Davenport, a pageant queen from the Davenport Dynasty, which was founded by Oak Cliff native Kalexis Davenport.

A’Keria has, for the most part, stayed under the radar with passable performances like her take on Tiffany Haddish for Snatch Game at Sea. Then came that twerkerrific improv opposite guest judge Cheyenne Jackson (aside: I was once at a penthouse cocktail party where the Broadway star tickled the ivories). So, since you’ve done your civic duty and voted for our next mayor already and anything else you had planned will probably be rained out, tune in tonight.