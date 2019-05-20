Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Julia Heaberlin (Photo: Jill Johnson)

Books

Julia Heaberlin Named Finalist for International Thriller Writers Award

You should read Paper Ghosts.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 20, 2019 9:46 am

I am soo late with this news. It’s inexcusable. You might remember Julia Heaberlin from this story she wrote for D Magazine or from this podcast we did with her or from this profile of her that Christopher Kelly wrote on the occasion of the publication of her fourth novel, Paper Ghosts. Well, now that book has been named a finalist for a Thriller Award in the “best hardcover novel” category. If you’re going to ThrillerFest in July, in NYC, you can see if takes home the trophy (or the oversize check or whatever it is they hand out to winners).

Congrats to Julia, the best boss I ever had for one day. (True story: many years ago, I worked for her at the Star-Telegram and quit on my second day on the job.)

