Michael Peticolas Makes Really Good Beer That You Should Drink

For our April issue, I wrote a profile of Michael Peticolas, a Dallas brewer who changed the city’s ordinances so that breweries could operate here. He’s also one of three brewers trying to change a state law that is unfair to small operations like his; the case is before the Supreme Court of Texas, and we could learn any day whether the court will hear arguments. The story about Peticolas, titled “The William Wallace of Beer,” went online today. You should read it.

There are two people connected to the story I’d like to thank. The first is Jon Speier, who runs the Medieval Times castle in Dallas. I met Speier back in 2017, when he was a guest on our podcast. When we needed a sword for the Peticolas photo shoot, I immediately thought of him. For a heartbeat, we thought about trying to put Peticolas on a horse. Maybe next time.

The other person I’d like to thank is Adam McGill, the founding editor of D CEO and a good friend of mine. A few months back, when I told him over a beer what I was working on, he came up with the title for the story — which then drove the concept for the photo shoot. The photographer Annie Ray did a swell job making Peticolas look like he was posing for the movie poster for a strange dad version of Braveheart 2, and then we made him scream at the camera.

Now you are prepared to read the profile of Michael Peticolas. I suggest you do it with a Velvet Hammer in hand.