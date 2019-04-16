Leading Off (4/16/19)

Stars Lose to Predators. The lede in the Tennessean: “If the Nashville Predators are going to win this series and several more, they’re going to need vintage Pekka Rinne. That was him Monday night at American Airlines Center, picking mosquitoes out of the air and leading his team to a 3-2 win and 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars.”

Local Commercial Property Owners Don’t Pay Their Fair Share of Taxes. That’s what an advocacy group says is happening under the watch of the Dallas Central Appraisal District. And if you’ve just gotten your annual love letter from DCAD, it’s easy to believe that. Communities United for a Greater Dallas released a report that says DCAD has lowered commercial appraisals after appeals, depriving the local governments entities of more than $1 billion over the last five years.

Arlington Sees Three Slayings in Less Than 24 Hours. Y’all need to relax and put your guns down. Please.