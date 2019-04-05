Dwaine Caraway Sentenced To More Than Four and a Half Years in Prison

It’ll be 56 months for former Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway. That’s the sentence returned by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn inside Earle Cabell Federal Building on Friday afternoon. Caraway pled guilty in August to taking $450,000 in bribes over six years from Dallas County Schools, Dallas ISD’s bus contractor at the time. He’ll have to pay restitution topping that number.

Judge says Caraway must turn himself in May 5th. She called Caraway’s actions a “grave betrayal” and said this was “sad day for the city.” He will have to pay restitution of $565,774. Caraway told the court “I’ve embarrassed the city. I’m ashamed. I’m remorseful.” @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) April 5, 2019

It’s worth noting the exact restitution figure has been reported a few different ways. Wilonsky has it at $482,000. Either way, it’s a lot of money. Wilonsky’s piece also features Lynn saying that she wished she could’ve given Caraway more than the maximum seven-year sentence. “I was disgusted by your conduct,” she tells Caraway.

Caraway has 30 days to report.