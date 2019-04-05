Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photo by Elizabeth Lavin

Local News

Dwaine Caraway Sentenced To More Than Four and a Half Years in Prison

The former mayor pro tem will also have to pay back a half a million dollars.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner April 5, 2019 4:21 pm

It’ll be 56 months for former Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway. That’s the sentence returned by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn inside Earle Cabell Federal Building on Friday afternoon. Caraway pled guilty in August to taking $450,000 in bribes over six years from Dallas County Schools, Dallas ISD’s bus contractor at the time. He’ll have to pay restitution topping that number.

It’s worth noting the exact restitution figure has been reported a few different ways. Wilonsky has it at $482,000. Either way, it’s a lot of money. Wilonsky’s piece also features Lynn saying that she wished she could’ve given Caraway more than the maximum seven-year sentence. “I was disgusted by your conduct,” she tells Caraway.

Caraway has 30 days to report.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments