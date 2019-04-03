Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Crime

Dallas County DA Declines to Prosecute Felony Charge on Victim in Deep Ellum Beating

Police wanted L’Daijohnique Lee charged with a felony after breaking a window of the truck belonging to the man who beat her. The DA said no.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner April 3, 2019 2:00 pm

On Tuesday, Dallas police brought a felony charge against 24-year-old L’Daijohnique Lee, the woman seen on camera getting brutally assaulted by former Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield. That came as a surprise to many, including the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

And now the Dallas Morning News reports the DA’s office indeed will not pursue the felony criminal mischief charge. Kimberlee Leach, the office’s spokesperson, confirmed to us Wednesday afternoon that the arrest warrant for Lee has been withdrawn because the DA’s office declined to prosecute.

Lee has admitted to throwing a jump box through Shuffield’s window during the encounter. Shuffield, 30, can be seen on video pulling a gun on Lee before tucking it into his pants and punching Lee in the face multiple times. Police have charged him only with misdemeanors while referring a felony charge to a grand jury.

