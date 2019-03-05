Why We Should Sell DFW Airport — And Love Field

Matt was kind enough to post the video of my appearance on Fox 4 yesterday morning, talking about our March cover story. Does that jacket make me look fat? Anyway, while the story is titled “Why We Should Sell DFW Airport” (or, rather, privatize its operations), the piece also has a look at Love Field. We quite possibly should do the same thing there. We should at least look into it.

Funny story for you: longtime contributor Joe Guinto wrote the story for us. Joe lives in D.C. One of his heroes was Herb Kelleher. When Herb died, Joe wrote about how the man changed his life. In the first draft of Joe’s story about selling DFW, after he explained why we should do the same thing with Love Field, he went even further. He said we should rename it Herb Kelleher Love Field (just as Washington National was renamed Ronald Reagan Washington National). I removed that passage from his story for reasons I now forget. He was disappointed but understood.

So last night, when I told Joe I was going on TV to talk about the story he wrote, he said he’d buy me a bottle of bourbon if I floated the Herb Kelleher Love Field. See for yourself how well I delivered. And if you want to learn more about why we should privatize the airports, read the full story for yourself. It just went online.