Watch: D Editor Tim Rogers Talks Selling DFW Airport on Fox 4’s Good Day

Tim Rogers, Sugar Ray, a reminder of how bitterly cold it was outside, and a discussion on whether we should sell DFW Airport and pocket a few billion dollars—Fox 4 had it all before 8 a.m. this morning.

Subscribers received our March issue last week. The rest of you have probably seen it on newsstands at your local grocery store. Its headline is bold: “Why We Should Sell DFW Airport.” As Tim notes on the Fox segment, the idea actually came to us from former city attorney Larry Casto, who says we’d be stupid to not investigate it. There’s a chance that selling it could mean a financial windfall in the billions, which would fix a ton of potholes. In 2017, revenue from DFW Airport was $841 million. Dallas’ share of that was $7.1 million, or less than 1 percent. If we were to privatize it, we’d get an upfront payment and then a revenue share arrangement. San Juan did this and got $600 million immediately for a far smaller, far less active airport. There’s also a ton of land awaiting development.

Anyway. We’re putting the story online later today. But we thought we’d whet your appetite a bit by letting Tim sell you on reading it via Fox 4. And Sugar Ray, for some reason.