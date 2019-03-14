How To Take Advantage of Free Uber Rides Through DART

Dallas’ public transportation system doesn’t work for far too many of its residents. It’s disjointed and unorganized. There are too many Dallasites who live beyond reasonable walking distance to buses and rail. We’ve written about the way DART has repeatedly made plans without keeping our residents in mind. We’ve also written about the way Dallas seemed to be doing something right a century ago, only to tear out the old rail system and start on something much leaner.

Which is why many will welcome the news of a partnership between Uber and DART. When it comes to closing some of the system’s gaps, it’s a starting point. This week, the two sides said people in certain transit-excluded neighborhoods—such as the southern Dallas neighborhoods near the Inland Port, Rylie, and Kleberg—can get free rides to certain DART stations. Here’s how it works:

• The eligible DART stops are Buckner Station, in southern Dallas, the UNT Dallas Station, also in southern Dallas, and the Parker Road Station, in Plano. The eligible neighborhoods surround those stops. Maps here.

• Rides are free to DART locations through May 9. After that, they’ll cost $1 per ride. You can also Uber anywhere within the neighborhood for $3.

• These are UberPool rides, meaning you’ll be carpooling with other Uber users. The Pool option should just pop up within your app, for $0.

• You can take two free or two $3 rides per day.

• Generally, the deal is only available from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. But there are additional hours near the UNT Dallas station, where free rides are available on weekends from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.