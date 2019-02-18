Announcing: A New Symposium on Transforming Into a Residential City

Last year, we produced an urbanism issue , arguing that Dallas must embrace its tenets—density, walkability, neighborhoods with a mix of uses and incomes, a diversity of transit options—in order to meet the needs of a growing population. We held a sold-out symposium about these things, talking about the history of the city, urban design, segregation, and income inequality. These things are still relevant. And there’s plenty more to talk about.

On March 19 at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Coalition for a New Dallas will host an “Agenda for a New Dallas” summit, this time focusing on transit. We’ll talk about the destructive impact freeways had on neighborhoods. We’ll discuss public transit and how changing bus routes can change efficiency. (Rice University professor Christof Spieler, whom we interviewed about his public transit almanac late last year, will give a keynote speech about this topic.) We’ll also discuss rethinking the design of our streets, to make them safer for pedestrian use.

Event Schedule

8 AM

Registration and Breakfast

8:30 AM

Welcome remarks by Wick Allison, Co-founder of the Coalition for a New Dallas and Chairman of D Magazine Partners, and Patrick Kennedy, Planner and Urban Designer

8:45 AM

Tearing Down the Barriers: Our Neighborhoods vs. Our Highways

Keynote presentation by Peter Park, City Planner and Former Manager of the Community Planning and Development Department for the City and County of Denver and City Planning Director in Milwaukee

Panel discussion featuring:

Lee Kleinman, Dallas City Council Member and Head of Transportation Committee

Cary Moon, former Seattle Mayoral Candidate and Co-Founder of the People’s Waterfront Coalition (PWC)

Peter Park, City Planner and Former Manager of the Community Planning and Development Department for the City and County of Denver and City Planning Director in Milwaukee

Matt Tranchin, former Executive Director of Coalition for a New Dallas

Victor Vandergriff, outgoing Texas Transportation Commissioner – Moderator

10 AM

Getting People to Jobs: A New Approach to Public Transit

Keynote presentation by Christof Spieler, Vice President and Director of Planning at Huitt-Zollars and author of “Trains, Buses, and People: An Opinionated Atlas of US Transit”

Panel discussion featuring:

Sue Bauman, Chair of the DART Board of Directors

Aaron Gougis, Citizen Transit Advocate and Chief of Staff for City Year Dallas

Dr. Shima Hamidi, Director of the UTA Institute for Urban Studies and Assistant Professor of Urban Planning

Peter Simek, Editor at D Magazine – Moderator

Christof Spieler, Vice President and Director of Planning at Huitt-Zollars and author of “Trains, Buses, and People”: An Opinionated Atlas of US Transit”

11:15 AM

Dallas Hates Pedestrians: How to Rethink our Streets

Keynote presentation by Lily O’Brien-Kovari, Deputy of Communications and Public Affairs for LA Vision Zero

Panel discussion featuring: