Leading Off (1/4/19)

Herb Kelleher Passes Away at 87. The co-founder of Southwest Airlines changed the face of air travel in the United States. Here’s the Dallas Morning News obit. Here is a terrific Texas Monthly cover. Here is our Christine Perez’s remembrance. Herb Kelleher Love Field Airport has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Wrong-way Driver Kills Two in Fort Worth. The car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane at Lancaster on Interstate 30. It should be harder for drunks—and anyone else—to maneuver their way onto the wrong side of freeways.

If You’re In Mesquite, Keep an Eye Out for a Lucille Ball Sweatshirt. That strange detail makes it seem like the article of clothing may be too hard for this suspect to ditch. The man was apparently attempting a robbery when he killed his victim, 50-year-old Raul Garcia-Torres.

Look At All This Ice and Snow West of Here. Abilene, Wichita Falls, Memphis (Texas), and some of the Panhandle all got snow or ice. Abilene’s roads were apparently “completely covered” and 10 neighboring counties had black ice warnings. We did not, and it is, dare I say, damned beautiful outside. That should continue through the weekend.