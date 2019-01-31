Leading Off (1/31/19)

DISD Trustee Could Be Replaced. A meeting tomorrow could result in someone new being appointed to serve the remainder of trustee Jaime Resendez’s term in District 4, Pleasant Grove. The trustees don’t have a list of potential replacements yet though.

Dallas-Fort Worth Added the Most Jobs in 2018. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, DFW led job growth with 116,400 jobs, ahead of New York and Houston.

Denton County Men Arrested in Sting Operation Regarding Online Solicitation of Minors. Thirteen men were arrested for and charged with soliciting minors for sex online. One of the men, a cleric, was fired from his job as administrative coordinator in the Department of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology at UNT.