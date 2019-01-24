Leading Off (1/24/19)

City Council Moves Forward with Juvenile Curfew. They decided yesterday to speed up the reinstatement process after the controversial rule expired. There will be two public hearings in February regarding the curfew.

Man Who Killed Oak Cliff Landlord Gets 25 Years. Christopher Colbert, who killed his landlord, Ronald Shumway, and impersonated him to try to sell the house in 2015, got 25 years in prison Tuesday.

Mark Clayton Isn’t Running Again for City Council. The Lakewood councilman decided to focus more on his family and business. “It’s just hard to run a business and be a City Council member, which is a full-time job…I don’t think term limits are the answer. But you should serve as long as you’re giving more to your community than you’re taking,” Clayton said.

Good Boy Retires from Fort Worth Fire Department. Explosives detection K9 Quigley retired yesterday after eight years on the job. Some of his gigs included working at a Super Bowl and multiple TCU games.