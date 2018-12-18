Leading Off (12/18/18)

Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance. Ahead of her gig at the AAC last night, Obama peeked in on some girls at a leadership conference who were reading her book. The girls got just a little excited.

Dallas Will Ditch Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. The ordinance doesn’t work, and it disproportionately targets black and Hispanic kids. It has been in place since 1991. Councilman Philip Kingston led the charge to let it expire on January 18. Dallas got this one right.

Coyote Attacks Two Frisco Joggers. The women were attacked just before dawn yesterday near Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road, the same area where earlier coyote attacks have happened. Police think a single coyote is responsible for all the attacks. If they are right, let’s get that coyote!