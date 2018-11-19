Leading Off (11/19/18)

DA Elect John Creuzot Says Amber Guyger Should be Charged With Murder. Not manslaughter, which is what the former Dallas Police officer was arrested on in the shooting death of Botham Jean.

Cowboys Outlast Falcons. In what I’ve just decided to think about as battle between myself and my siblings, who both live or lived in Atlanta, the Cowboys won on a last-second field goal by their insanely average (at best) kicker, whose blown extra point necessitated the game-winning field goal. They’re now 5-5 which — siren emoji HOT TAKE ALERT three flame emojis siren emoji — I believe is the actual most signature Cowboys record in the Jason Garrett Era. I don’t know why exactly, it just feels more average than 8-8. OK, wait, let’s power rank mediocre records super fast. For me, it goes like this:

5-5 6-6 8-8 7-7 7-9

UNT Dallas Student Shot on Campus. The 41-year-old was shot Saturday night over what police say was a child custody issue. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect (not a student) fled in a vehicle which he subsequently crashed and was arrested.

Erica Richardson Will Be in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Carter High cheerleader will represent Dallas ISD.

Mavs Beat Defending Champion Warriors. OK, the Dubs were without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but they still had Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, not to mention Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. Luka Doncic came through the game winner and the defense came up very big. Your Mavericks are now on a three-game win streak, which includes a 50-point defenestration of the Jazz on Wednesday. Mavs eighth seed question mark?