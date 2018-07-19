Leading Off (7/19/18)

Albert Black Files Mayoral Candidacy. The Dallas businessman launched his campaign yesterday to be the next mayor of Dallas after Mike Rawlings.

1,000 Mentors Wanted for Carter High. Last year, 600 men responded to a call for 50 volunteers to mentor boys at Earl Dade Middle School. This year, the organizer wants to get 1,000 mentors for David W. Carter High School. The sign-up is tonight at the Sprague Athletic Complex.

Dog Attack Requires Man’s Arm To Be Amputated. Ronald Bell was attacked by a dog last month in southern Dallas and recently had to have his arm amputated as a result. After his attack, the City Council voted to make stricter laws pertaining to dangerous dogs.

Dallas Resident Wins Scratch-Off Lottery. The anonymous winner, who won $1 million, bought the $20 ticket at a convenience store in Garland.