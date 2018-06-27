Leading Off (6/27/18)

Prestonwood Baptist Really Wants You to Know About Ivanka’s Contribution. The news about Ivanka Trump donating $50,000 to the Plano megachurch’s immigration efforts is several days old, but the church’s press release just now made its way to the DMN. The church plans to “create an event for the children that will encourage them and make them smile” and provide financial aid for families. A week ago, pastor Jack Graham tweeted, “Thank you Mr President @POTUS for responding to the immigration crisis with compassion and conviction. Your commitment to American values and security displays the character of your presidency.”

Another Week, Another Frisco Development. Chinese developers were given the initial thumbs up on a modern mixed-use project including residential units and a two-story mall, which itself will be sitting on a two-story parking lot. The shopping mall is particularly interesting because those developments have grinded to a halt in the past decade, with many across the nation shuttering à la Valley View.

More On Monday’s Police Chase-Slash-Shooting. The man who sent police on a chase through Mesquite, Garland, and Lake Highlands before being shot was named Bobby Blades. In the last minutes of his life, Blades wrestled a gun from a police officer and pointed it at him, authorities say. The police officer is now at home, recovering from multiple facial fractures.

Question. Which 40 businesses want the Vinty to reopen (and did they sign the petition willingly)?!