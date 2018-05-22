View Issue Subscribe

Leading Off (5/22/18)

It'll be cloudy today and get up to a high of about 90.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 22, 2018 6:39 am

Lawsuit Challenges the Lower Bois d’Arc Reservoir. If you’re like, “Lower Bois d’What?” then you need to get up to speed on the first reservoir to be built in the state in 30 years. It’s a North Texas Municipal Water District project about 90 miles away, in East Texas. And even though a groundbreaking is planned for Friday, nine people have filed suit against the Army Corps of Engineers to stop the whole thing. If I owned land that had been in my family since 1898, and a bunch of people from Collin County wanted to flood it, I’d feel the same way.

Olivia Solis’ New Heart Is Doing Its Job. Her heart transplant surgery appears to have gone well, and the DISD trustee’s 3-month-old daughter is recovering from surgery. Amazing.

Berkshire Hathaway to Buy Ebby Halliday. Warren Buffett’s company is snapping up the largest residential real estate firm in North Texas. Candy Evans was the only media member at the official announcement to Ebby’s real estate agents!

Comments

  • Happy Bennett

    Is there some reason that the health problems of a child of a former Obama campaign staffer, Rawlings associate and DISD Trustee ( in other words–professional liberal politician) has to get lavish 24/7 coverage from Dallas Morning News, D Magazine and other liberal leaning media outfits such as local TV news? This is becoming cringe worthy–please cut it out. You are embarrassing yourselves. There are lots of kids in DFW who may need health care–you guys are just pushing a poorly fashioned political agenda at their expense, IMO.

    The story you SHOULD be covering (but won’t) is the massive Medicare fraud at NOVUS (hospice) health care by CEO Bradley J Harris, his wife, 5 doctors and 5 nurses, where multiple elderly people were evidently executed for profit with drug overdoses on Mr. Harris’ instructions (according to the indictment) between 2012-2015. NOVUS news was promoted via your magazine prior to the DOJ fireworks. Let me guess was Bradley an Obama supporter? A friend of a friend of yours maybe?

    • MattL1

      Bradley was most definitely NOT an Obama supporter.

      • Happy Bennett

        I will admit, they are kind of hard to find now…

        • MattL1

          Just drop it. You were wrong and WAY off-base with this one.

    • @zaccrain

      normally, as you know, i would just say ‘ok’ or ‘hm’ or something like that. but in this case i am going to say that griping about us writing about the 3-month-old daughter of a good man having a heart transplant by bringing politics into it is maybe the worst garbage you have posted in the comments of our site, and let me tell you, happy, that particular category has a very, very deep bench. i promise you, if you want to continue, i will set aside all my duties and set up a camp chair in these comments.

    • Matt Goodman

      Strictly about Novus: I wrote about this in 2016, back when I was still covering healthcare: http://healthcare.dmagazine.com/2016/03/31/fbi-investigates-whether-frisco-hospice-director-overdosed-patients-to-up-profits/ Shawn Shinneman, our healthcare editor, is also looking into it.

      About Miguel: He’s a public figure—an elected official—whose three-month-old daughter is fighting for her life. That’s news. We’ve also written, I believe, two blog posts about him. The DMN’s education reporter has written two stories about him. I don’t know how that constitutes “24/7.” Find another place to spew your theories.

      • Happy Bennett

        lots of people are fighting for their lives and their dignity in death (see above)

    • Mavdog

      Happy, believe you have jumped the shark on this rant. Please reconsider how you are expressing your outrage, going off the rails over the stories about a 3 month little girl fighting for her life is unbecoming.

  • Happy Bennett

    Wow–such convenient multifaceted protestation. I’m glad that all you guys proclaim the value of life and were so vociferous in moral indignation about the vicious trashing of the recently deceased 92 year old Mrs. Bush, her elderly husband and let’s not forget the labeling of poor old Dick Cheney as a “war criminal” who “didn’t deserve a heart transplant.”