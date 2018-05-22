Leading Off (5/22/18)

Lawsuit Challenges the Lower Bois d’Arc Reservoir. If you’re like, “Lower Bois d’What?” then you need to get up to speed on the first reservoir to be built in the state in 30 years. It’s a North Texas Municipal Water District project about 90 miles away, in East Texas. And even though a groundbreaking is planned for Friday, nine people have filed suit against the Army Corps of Engineers to stop the whole thing. If I owned land that had been in my family since 1898, and a bunch of people from Collin County wanted to flood it, I’d feel the same way.

Olivia Solis’ New Heart Is Doing Its Job. Her heart transplant surgery appears to have gone well, and the DISD trustee’s 3-month-old daughter is recovering from surgery. Amazing.

Berkshire Hathaway to Buy Ebby Halliday. Warren Buffett’s company is snapping up the largest residential real estate firm in North Texas. Candy Evans was the only media member at the official announcement to Ebby’s real estate agents!