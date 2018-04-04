View Issue Subscribe

Leading Off (4/4/18)

Cold temps this morning, everyone. Summer isn't here yet.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner April 4, 2018 7:30 am

Community Protests Dallas Father’s Deportation. Mario Amaya is trying to fight his deportation to El Salvador and says if he’s deported, he fears for his life because he refused to join gangs there. The group Faith in Texas protested outside the ICE office yesterday to keep Amaya here. His reps at the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services said they hope his deportation, scheduled for today, will be stopped and that he will be granted asylum.

Sinclair Could Own Dallas Station. Sinclair Broadcast Group is in the process of purchasing the company that owns the news station KDAF-TV on Channel 33 in Dallas. If you haven’t watched the Deadspin edit of local anchors around the country reciting the exact same anti-fake news spiel, which Sinclair mandated, you should.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Resigns. David Harris had been on leave for more than a month but has now resigned. Trustees had hired an attorney to investigate concerns about his performance.

Hit-and-Run Driver Fled with Victim on Her Hood. Police are searching for a driver who, after a crash in southern Dallas, hit the other driver who’d gotten out of her car to exchange information and drove for a mile with the victim on the hood of the car.

Comments

  • Amaya has to go back.

    • @zaccrain

      why

      • Mavdog

        Apparently because the United States that we believed was a nation that opened its arms to refugees, welcoming them and giving them a place of safety, has leadership who has transformed the US into a nation that gives these same people fleeing violence and persecution the finger.

      • 8 USC 1227.