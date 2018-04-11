Leading Off (4/11/18)

Dirk Says He’ll Return for a 21st Season. Wearing a walking boot on his left foot at what was supposed to be his exit interview last night, Dirk said he’s planning to come back for another season. At least now he has a chance to go out on a good note next year.

$1.2 Million in Legal Aid Going to Frazier Courts Residents. A Dallas developer and three lawyers have pledged $1.2 million in order to get families in the Frazier Courts area, south of Fair Park, free legal services. Those services will include rental agreements, immigration, and veterans claims and will be done through the Community Lawyering Center, run by Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas and UNT Dallas College of Law.

Former Parkland Employee Pleads Guilty to Leaking Patient Info. Former Parkland certified medical assistant Krystal Ann Hodge stole 100 patients’ personal information, which was then used in a tax refund scam. The patients were inmates at Dallas County jails. Hodge faces up to 10 years in prison.

Landmark Garage in Downtown Purchased. The 5-story parking garage and retail building at 711 Elm St. was built in 1925 to serve the Sanger Brothers Department Store. It was sold to a local investment group.