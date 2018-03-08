Leading Off (3/8/18)

Remains Found in Field that Could Belong to Christina Morris. The search for more evidence will continue this morning in a field in Anna. Kidnapping victim Christina Morris has been missing since 2014, and authorities found partial skeletal remains that could be hers. The medical examiner’s office will process the remains in order to make an identification.

Dallas DA Candidate Won’t Yet Concede Democratic Primary. Elizabeth Davis Frizell was losing to John Creuzot by only 516 votes yesterday morning. Creuzot seems to be the winner, but Frizell’s campaign has not yet commented on whether she will want a recount or concede the race. Whoever wins will run against incumbent Faith Johnson in November.

Mavs Suspend Employee for Allegedly Racist Comment in 2016. While the sexual misconduct allegations against Mark Cuban from 2011 are still being investigated, the Mavs had to suspend Roger Caneda, the general manager of Mavs Gaming, for tweeting a racist comment two years ago.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Having a Baby Boy. Chip tweeted yesterday that the couple is having a boy—the fifth child for the Fixer Upper stars.