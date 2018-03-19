Leading Off (3/19/18)

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run in Carrollton. A 25-year-old man was attempting to cross the street at 3 a.m. when he was hit by what evidence has determined is a dark gray 2010 to 2013 Toyota 4Runner, whose driver fled the scene. The man, who was left lying in the road, is in critical condition at Presby Plano but is expected to survive. As a very frequent pedestrian who walks at odd hours, this is my biggest fear.

Public Input Period For Cotton Belt Rail Line Begins Soon. Residents will have 45 days to voice their opinions on the $1.1 billion project (that will connect DFW Airport with Plano, Richardson, Addison, Carrollton, and the Dallas North Lake area) beginning March 27. And Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer says, “You don’t want to wait until the construction starts. That’s really too late in the game.” And Carrollton’s mayor is named Kevin Falconer.

Were You Wondering What Was Going On Downtown Yesterday Morning? It was a mass casualty drill. I remember some nutty lady did a Facebook video a couple weeks back claiming that this was going to be a false flag operation lol.

A Preview of What AT&T Stadium Will Look Like For the NFL Draft. It’s here. I didn’t really have time to dive in but I’m guessing that the April 26-28 shindig will be beset by a sudden snow storm like every other big event held there, so I hope that was in the mockup.

A Quick Look at Everyone’s NCAA Brackets. IMPLOSION!