Leading Off (3/14/18)

Everyone Wants to Know What North Texas Evangelicals Think About Trump. Over the weekend, I read a New York Times story about evangelical women backing away from Trump, which included an interview over wine in the Dallas ‘burbs with three Christian women. Two days before that, the paper ran a particularly insightful story about the “quiet exodus” of black members from megachurches such as Gateway. Then yesterday, First Baptist’s Robert Jeffress appeared on Fox News to defend Trump, saying the President’s personal life, aka the Stormy Daniels situation, is “totally irrelevant.”

City Official On Paid Leave After Friend Gets Undeserved Gig. City of Dallas employee Carl Wagner has been placed on paid leave after a Dallas Morning News investigation showed that his friend, Kenneth Williams, was given a $825,000 contract to build eight low-income houses despite a shoddy track record.

Dallas Family Sues Helicopter Company Over Fatal Crash in New York. The family of Trevor Cadigan, the Dallas journalist who died in a horrific helicopter crash in New York’s East River on Sunday, has filed a lawsuit against Liberty Helicopter, the pilot, and others, calling the helicopter’s harnesses a “death trap.” The main issue here: the helicopters’ release mechanisms are located in the back of the harnesses, though knives are attached for passengers to cut themselves free.

Share Bikes Prove to Be a Danger For Dallas’ Blind Community. The 18,000 share bikes lining Dallas’ walkways are not just an “eyesore” issue. “It’s a sidewalk, it’s where people walk. I can’t drive, I can’t ride a bike—this sidewalk is my freedom,” says Eric Burton, a visually impaired man who partially tore his ACL last week after tripping over a share bike. The city council pushed a vote on share bike regulations to September.

The NBC-5 Website is Garbage and So Is The Person Who Hit This Cyclist. Years ago, my mom bought a house out in Haltom City because her property is zoned for two horses yet still near the city, and, oh, what an interesting, character-filled town it is. The last couple times I went out there, I noticed a man riding on an old bicycle with a trailer in tow. One time, the trailer was towing a smaller bike. Today, I see that this man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run, though I can’t watch the news story because I get the wheel of death every time I click on any NBC-5 item. So, I’ll just say this: Get well soon, Jimmy Beard. We’re pulling for you.