Leading Off (2/8/18)

Gunman Kills Richardson Cop and Another Victim. The Richardson officer, whose name has not yet been released, was responding to a disturbance call at an apartment last night when he was fatally shot. The gunman also killed another person before he surrendered and was taken into custody. This was the first on-duty officer death in Texas this year.

Twice-Convicted Felons May Be Able to Serve on Dallas Boards. A City Council proposal discussed yesterday suggests that two-time felons wouldn’t necessarily be disqualified from sitting on Dallas boards and commissions anymore. This came after the removal of Marlon Rollins from the Park Board for undiscovered felony convictions. Most council members were in support of the proposal. Matt Goodman wrote about the topic last week for Frontburner.

Amazon Starts Grocery Service with Whole Foods Today. Amazon Prime Now is rolling it out in Dallas, Austin, and two other cities today. It’s free for Prime Now members for guaranteed two-hour delivery, and Whole Foods employees pick the items. The one downside: wine is not included in the delivery options.

Flu Deaths Up to 106 in Dallas-Fort Worth. 60 of those are in Dallas County, more than three times the number of flu deaths last season. Stay healthy, friends.