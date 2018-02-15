Getting to Know My Brother’s Fursona at Texas Furry Fiesta

My brother came out to me as a furry about a year ago. Actually, he came out to my sister. He was talking to her on the phone and telling her about a big summer picnic he was going to with friends in Kentucky. “We’ve got all kinds of fun activities planned,” he said. “But it is going to be so dang hot in my fur…” He let the word trail off into a long pause. “In your what?” my sister prompted, knowing that he sometimes stumbles for words. “In my fursuit,” my brother said with an apprehensive sigh. The jig was up.

My sister immediately called me. “Did you know our brother is a furry?” she asked. “His name is Jaru. He’s a dingo.” It was like she was speaking a foreign language. I didn’t really know what to make of any of it until, a few months later, she sent me a photo of Jaru with her two kids. As they wrapped their tiny arms around the giant, floppy-eared Australian canine, the joy on their faces was undeniable. And although I couldn’t see my brother’s face behind the snout, it was clear from his body language that he, too, had never been happier.

I met Jaru for the first time this week. He came to Dallas for Texas Furry Fiesta, one of the largest furry conventions in the world (according to WikiFur, it ranks fifth). He invited me to tag along, so I spent Saturday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. This year’s theme was Lone Star Wonderland, and more than 4,000 people attended. Catherine Downes joined me and took some wonderful photos, including this portrait of Jaru with a new friend. I learned a lot. Here are some of the highlights.