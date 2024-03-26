First Look: PopStroke, Tiger Woods’ Mini Golf Concept at Grandscape

After breaking ground last August, mini-golf ‘eatertainment’ concept PopStroke—co-owned by CEO and founder Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Co.—is slated to open March 28 at Grandscape in The Colony. The 36-hole indoor-outdoor locale is the latest entertainment concept to cut the ribbon in a flurry of new projects at Grandscape, including Fireside Surf, WorldSprings, Cosm, and more.

PopStroke, which has already created 100 local jobs, is built on a 3-acre footprint and totals about 80,000 square feet. The venue was designed by Aria Group, the same architecture firm that designs Topgolf’s venues, and the lighted course was designed by Shane Robichaud, who has experience with Tom Fazio, Beau Welling Design, and TGR Design.

Bartoli has high hopes for the brand’s Grandscape location.

“The heart of golf is right here, so I think The Colony could be our most successful market,” he said. “Obviously, the Dallas metropolitan area is growing extensively. There’s so many new businesses that are coming to town and being created right here. This lifestyle center of Grandscape brings so many different people into play, so I think this could be our best.”

Along with 36 holes of mini golf, the venue features three bars, 52 television screens, and four jumbotrons that are 16 feet tall by 22 feet wide to project the course leaderboard and sporting events.

“We can have 300 to 400 people on the golf course at any given time and 100 to 200 people inside our restaurant offerings,” Bartoli said.

The restaurant menu features chicken wings, different types of nachos, various tacos, burgers, flatbreads, and wraps. The drink menu offers 12 specialty cocktails like a Transfusion, a Fairway Mary, a Kick Your Putt Margarita, Caddy Issues, and more.

The venue incorporates mobile ordering and beverage delivery by scanning a QR code. And on all 36 holes, fans and misters help offset the summer heat. The DFW site is also the company’s first to be air-conditioned throughout the entire restaurant and bar area and includes roll-back glass doors.

It also features an ice cream parlor with 24 flavors of ice cream, cornhole, foosball, ping pong, and a playground. The bar and restaurant holds 40 tables for four to six people each and an additional 60 seats at the bar.

PopStroke Grandscape will throw a Master’s-themed party during the April 11-14 major weekend. The tournament will be shown on the Jumbotrons, and the menu will feature Azalea-themed cocktails and Augusta-themed fare.

Through 2025, PopStroke will also open Texas venues in College Station, Austin, San Antonio, and Webster. More national venues are set to open in Nashville—the largest PopStroke to date—Las Vegas, Daytona Beach, West Palm Beach, Hamlin, Florida, and Wellington, Florida.

PopStroke is not TaylorMade’s only DFW investment. Just a 9-iron’s distance away from PopStroke is Puttery, a 21-and-up indoor mini golf venue, which has been open at Grandscape since 2021. TaylorMade and Puttery’s parent company, Drive Shack, have been partners since 2016. Puttery features four 9-hole courses and food and beverage offerings and is financially backed by Rory McIlroy.

TaylorMade is also building The Bays Golf Experience and Suites in Frisco at the PGA of America headquarters. The luxury resort will feature 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony and a 25,000-square-foot putting green and chipping area.

PopStroke Grandscape will be open Monday–Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday–Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight. All-day play during the week is $35 per person and $40 on the weekends. For the golf purists, patrons can upgrade from a typical mini golf putter to use a TaylorMade Spider putter.

Get the D CEO Newsletter Stay up to speed on DFW’s fast-moving business community with weekly news reports, interviews, and insights.