Finalists Announced: D CEO’s Financial Executive Awards 2024

D CEO is proud to announce the finalists for its 2024 Financial Executive Awards. Presented in partnership with Financial Executives International, Association for Corporate Growth, and TXPCA-Dallas, the program honors top corporate financial executives in Dallas-Fort Worth.

All 54 honorees will be recognized in the May issue of D CEO magazine and online; winners in various categories will be revealed at an exclusive awards event this spring.

As part of the program, Mahesh Shetty, founder and CEO of ILE Homes, will be honored with the Constantine “Connie” Konstans Excellence in Corporate Governance Award. It’s named for the late professor of accounting and information management at The University of Texas at Dallas who was D CEO’s first recipient of the honor and a corporate governance pioneer.

In addition to leading ILE, Shetty has held CFO, COO, and president roles at global supply chain, construction, manufacturing, and real estate companies. He is a former president and current board member of Financial Executives International-Dallas, on the board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and is a former chairman of the U.S.-India Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s the full list of all honorees.

2024 Financial Executive Awards Finalists

Mehran Assadi, National Life Group

John Baines, John E. Baines PC

Marla Beckham, Cyber Defense Labs

David Bornowski, YMCA

Dylan Bramhall, Energy Transfer

Mark Brown, VIP Management Consulting

Meg Campbell, TXCPA-Dallas

Kimberly Casarez Haro, Goodwill North Central Texas

Chanel Christoff Davis, Davis Davis & Harmon

Lindsay Clark, State Fair of Texas

Jared Day, Compass Datacenters

Pascal Desroches, AT&T

Jimmy Dockal, SRS Real Estate Partners

Lane Duncan, Cyber Defense Labs

Beth Edwards, Texas Trees Foundation

Matthew Edwards, VIP Management Consulting

Rudy Gonzales, Ansira

Irma Gonzalez, Lerma Marketing

Anand Govind, o9 Solutions

Sohail Hamirani, Mohr Partners

Jackson Hildebrand, MB2 Dental

Eric Holleman, Financial Executives International-Dallas

Daniel S. Hoverman, Texas Capital

Andrea Hulcy, Tolleson Wealth Management

Angela Monschke Hutson, Baylor Scott & White Health

Jeff Jones, Twisted X Global Brands

Amber E. Kinney, Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Erik Laney, Santander Consumer USA

Cameron Lessard, Thryv

Kathryn Loo, Private Company Directors Association Dallas-Fort Worth

Alyssa Martin, Weaver

Larry W. McCoy, The Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation

Rory McCrady, JPS Health Network

Jennifer Mitzner, Baylor Scott & White Health

Henry Moomaw, U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Michael Nesta, KPMG

Jennifer Norris, Saville CPAs & Advisors

Danielle Okland, Texas Capital Bank

Dinesh Parbhoo, ILE Homes

Saumil Patel, Globe Life

Christy Philen, MCR Hotels

Elizabeth Reich, Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Austin Robertson, Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Sandra Schneider, ZimVie

Keegan Smith, Bright Realty

Brandon Standifird, U.S. Energy Development Corporation

David Stark, OpTic Gaming

State Fair of Texas Accounting and Finance Team

Travis Stricker, Primoris Services Corp.

Vic Summers, Parkland Health

Landon Timms, AllerVie Health

John Wauson, Weaver

Anne Woods, Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Get the D CEO Newsletter Stay up to speed on DFW’s fast-moving business community with weekly news reports, interviews, and insights.