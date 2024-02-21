Finalists Announced: D CEO’s Financial Executive Awards 2024

D CEO is proud to announce the finalists for its 2024 Financial Executive Awards. Presented in partnership with Financial Executives International, Association for Corporate Growth, and TXPCA-Dallas, the program honors top corporate financial executives in Dallas-Fort Worth.
All 54 honorees will be recognized in the May issue of D CEO magazine and online; winners in various categories will be revealed at an exclusive awards event this spring.
As part of the program, Mahesh Shetty, founder and CEO of ILE Homes, will be honored with the Constantine “Connie” Konstans Excellence in Corporate Governance Award. It’s named for the late professor of accounting and information management at The University of Texas at Dallas who was D CEO’s first recipient of the honor and a corporate governance pioneer.
In addition to leading ILE, Shetty has held CFO, COO, and president roles at global supply chain, construction, manufacturing, and real estate companies. He is a former president and current board member of Financial Executives International-Dallas, on the board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and is a former chairman of the U.S.-India Chamber of Commerce.
Here’s the full list of all honorees.
2024 Financial Executive Awards Finalists
Mehran Assadi, National Life Group
John Baines, John E. Baines PC
Marla Beckham, Cyber Defense Labs
David Bornowski, YMCA
Dylan Bramhall, Energy Transfer
Mark Brown, VIP Management Consulting
Meg Campbell, TXCPA-Dallas
Kimberly Casarez Haro, Goodwill North Central Texas
Chanel Christoff Davis, Davis Davis & Harmon
Lindsay Clark, State Fair of Texas
Jared Day, Compass Datacenters
Pascal Desroches, AT&T
Jimmy Dockal, SRS Real Estate Partners
Lane Duncan, Cyber Defense Labs
Beth Edwards, Texas Trees Foundation
Matthew Edwards, VIP Management Consulting
Rudy Gonzales, Ansira
Irma Gonzalez, Lerma Marketing
Anand Govind, o9 Solutions
Sohail Hamirani, Mohr Partners
Jackson Hildebrand, MB2 Dental
Eric Holleman, Financial Executives International-Dallas
Daniel S. Hoverman, Texas Capital
Andrea Hulcy, Tolleson Wealth Management
Angela Monschke Hutson, Baylor Scott & White Health
Jeff Jones, Twisted X Global Brands
Amber E. Kinney, Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Erik Laney, Santander Consumer USA
Cameron Lessard, Thryv
Kathryn Loo, Private Company Directors Association Dallas-Fort Worth
Alyssa Martin, Weaver
Larry W. McCoy, The Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation
Rory McCrady, JPS Health Network
Jennifer Mitzner, Baylor Scott & White Health
Henry Moomaw, U.S. Oral Surgery Management
Michael Nesta, KPMG
Jennifer Norris, Saville CPAs & Advisors
Danielle Okland, Texas Capital Bank
Dinesh Parbhoo, ILE Homes
Saumil Patel, Globe Life
Christy Philen, MCR Hotels
Elizabeth Reich, Dallas Area Rapid Transit
Austin Robertson, Rogers-O’Brien Construction
Sandra Schneider, ZimVie
Keegan Smith, Bright Realty
Brandon Standifird, U.S. Energy Development Corporation
David Stark, OpTic Gaming
State Fair of Texas Accounting and Finance Team
Travis Stricker, Primoris Services Corp.
Vic Summers, Parkland Health
Landon Timms, AllerVie Health
John Wauson, Weaver
Anne Woods, Perot Museum of Nature and Science