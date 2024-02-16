Finalists Announced: 2024 Mergers & Acquisitions Awards

D CEO and the Association for Corporate Growth-DFW are proud to announce the top acquisitions, dispositions, and other financial transactions in North Texas in 2023—and the dealmakers who made them happen. It’s all part of our 11th annual Mergers & Acquisitions Awards program, which honors individual achievements and notable M&A deals that closed last year.

All finalists will be featured in the May issue of D CEO magazine and honored at a private awards ceremony this spring.

Tony Banks

New this year, the program’s top individual honor, the Legacy Award, will go to Tony Banks of Grant Thornton. Banks has been a director with Grant Thornton’s Dallas office since 2017. The 25-year veteran in private equity and M&A specializes in deals in manufacturing, energy, technology, and healthcare.

Finalists: Dealmakers of the Year

Attorney of the Year

Abby Branigan, Vinson & Elkins

Jon Finger, McGuireWoods

Richard Frye, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

William Howell, Sidley Austin

Robert Little, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Debt Provider of the Year

Courtney Lewis, Cadence Bank

Rob Swift, Woodforest National Bank

Chase Wildes, Sunflower Bank

Due ​Diligence Professional of the Year

Duke Deen, Whitley Penn

Dane Harris, Bennett Thrasher

Brad Porter, Moss Adams

Mary Cathryn Rau, IMA Financial Group

Eric Young, Grant Thornton

Emerging Leader of the Year

Emily Ackerman, Lane Gorman Trubitt

Gage Dutkin, TKV-6 Strategies

Logan Fahey, Graze Robotics

Luke Lechler, Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

Wes Romanowski, Pinecrest Capital Partners

Investment Banker of the Year

Jared Behnke, Transitus Capital

Simon Martin, Hext Capital Partners

Jon Mueller, Exit Partners

Robert Rough, Telos Capital Advisers

Daniel Vermeire, Corporate Finance Associates Dallas

Private Equity Professional of the Year (Family Office/Independent Sponsor)

Tanvir Arfi, Banyan Technologies Group

Tom Beauchamp, Surge Private Equity

Shaun Gordon, Astria Group

Patrick Hamner, Clavis Capital Partners

Joseph D. O’Brien III, A.G. Hill Partners

Teddy Satlzstein, Six Pillars Partners

Private Equity Professional of the Year (Managed Fund)

Michael Bertrand, Crossplane Capital

Robert Covington, Braemont Capital

Kelly Ann Winget, Alternative Wealth Partners

Finalists: Deals of the Year

$1 Billion +

Aligned Data Centers acquisition of ODATA

Avantax’s $1.2 billion take-private sale to Cetera

Bain Capital buys Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão in $1.1 billion deal

Gigapower joint Venture from AT&T and BlackRock

$250–999 Million

Rio Tinto acquires a 50 percent equity stake in Giampaolo Group’s wholly-owned Matalco business for $720 million

Kainos Capital acquisition of Evriholder Products

Park Cities Asset Management’s take-private acquisition of Elevate Credit

$50–249 Million

IKS Health’s acquisition of AQuity Solutions

Incline P&C Group announces growth equity investment from Braemont Capital

Medical City Healthcare’s acquisition of Wise Health System

PFSweb acquired by GXO Logistics

Transition Capital Partners – Winslow’s Custom Buildings

Under $50 Million

Banyan acquires Competition Specialties

brittle-brittle acquired by Azalea Capital

Fieldware’s acquisition of Uptrust and Orion Communications

Marco 4M Auto Parts acquires Texas Assets from IEH Auto Parts Holdings

MB2 Dental national network expansion

Pattison Sign Group acquires Chandler Signs

Surge Amuze Holdings acquires Pipeline Games

