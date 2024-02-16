Saturday, February 17, 2024 Feb 17, 2024
53° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
D CEO Awards Finalists

Finalists Announced: 2024 Mergers & Acquisitions Awards

Now in its 11th year, D CEO's and ACG's program honors notable North Texas transactions and the dealmakers who pushed them across the finish line.
By |
Image

D CEO and the Association for Corporate Growth-DFW are proud to announce the top acquisitions, dispositions, and other financial transactions in North Texas in 2023—and the dealmakers who made them happen. It’s all part of our 11th annual Mergers & Acquisitions Awards program, which honors individual achievements and notable M&A deals that closed last year.

All finalists will be featured in the May issue of D CEO magazine and honored at a private awards ceremony this spring.

Image
Tony Banks

New this year, the program’s top individual honor, the Legacy Award, will go to Tony Banks of Grant Thornton. Banks has been a director with Grant Thornton’s Dallas office since 2017. The 25-year veteran in private equity and M&A specializes in deals in manufacturing, energy, technology, and healthcare.

Finalists: Dealmakers of the Year

Attorney of the Year

Abby Branigan, Vinson & Elkins
Jon Finger, McGuireWoods
Richard Frye, Weil, Gotshal & Manges
William Howell, Sidley Austin
Robert Little, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Debt Provider of the Year

Courtney Lewis, Cadence Bank
Rob Swift, Woodforest National Bank
Chase Wildes, Sunflower Bank

Due ​Diligence Professional of the Year

Duke Deen, Whitley Penn
Dane Harris, Bennett Thrasher
Brad Porter, Moss Adams
Mary Cathryn Rau, IMA Financial Group
Eric Young, Grant Thornton

Emerging Leader of the Year

Emily Ackerman, Lane Gorman Trubitt
Gage Dutkin, TKV-6 Strategies
Logan Fahey, Graze Robotics
Luke Lechler, Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
Wes Romanowski, Pinecrest Capital Partners

Investment Banker of the Year

Jared Behnke, Transitus Capital
Simon Martin, Hext Capital Partners
Jon Mueller, Exit Partners
Robert Rough, Telos Capital Advisers
Daniel Vermeire, Corporate Finance Associates Dallas

Private Equity Professional of the Year (Family Office/Independent Sponsor)

Tanvir Arfi, Banyan Technologies Group
Tom Beauchamp, Surge Private Equity
Shaun Gordon, Astria Group
Patrick Hamner, Clavis Capital Partners
Joseph D. O’Brien III, A.G. Hill Partners
Teddy Satlzstein, Six Pillars Partners

Private Equity Professional of the Year (Managed Fund)

Michael Bertrand, Crossplane Capital
Robert Covington, Braemont Capital
Kelly Ann Winget, Alternative Wealth Partners

Finalists: Deals of the Year

$1 Billion +

Aligned Data Centers acquisition of ODATA
Avantax’s $1.2 billion take-private sale to Cetera
Bain Capital buys Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão in $1.1 billion deal
Gigapower joint Venture from AT&T and BlackRock

$250–999 Million

Rio Tinto acquires a 50 percent equity stake in Giampaolo Group’s wholly-owned Matalco business for $720 million
Kainos Capital acquisition of Evriholder Products
Park Cities Asset Management’s take-private acquisition of Elevate Credit

$50–249 Million

IKS Health’s acquisition of AQuity Solutions
Incline P&C Group announces growth equity investment from Braemont Capital
Medical City Healthcare’s acquisition of Wise Health System
PFSweb acquired by GXO Logistics
Transition Capital Partners – Winslow’s Custom Buildings

Under $50 Million

Banyan acquires Competition Specialties
brittle-brittle acquired by Azalea Capital
Fieldware’s acquisition of Uptrust and Orion Communications
Marco 4M Auto Parts acquires Texas Assets from IEH Auto Parts Holdings
MB2 Dental national network expansion
Pattison Sign Group acquires Chandler Signs
Surge Amuze Holdings acquires Pipeline Games

Author

Ben Swanger

Ben Swanger

View Profile
Ben Swanger is the managing editor for D CEO, the business title for D Magazine. Ben manages the Dallas 500, monthly…

Related Articles

Image
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2023

Nearly 300 healthcare professionals and innovators gathered at D CEO's 10th annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Image
D CEO Awards Finalists

Finalists Announced: D CEO’s 2023 Excellence in Healthcare Awards

The program recognizes industry leaders and organizations for their industry achievements and impact on the North Texas economy.
Image
Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards

Scenes from D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2023

The awards program, now in its sixth year, honored 126 finalists and 29 winners.
Advertisement