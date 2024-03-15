Retail Roundup: A Look Inside Chanel’s Shiny, New Highland Park Village Store

Chanel Reopens at Highland Park Village

Chanel has officially moved back into its address at 100 Highland Park Village. Since September 2022, the luxury French fashion house has lived in a temporary storefront while it updated its original spot in the Park Cities shopping center. Its new and improved 6,500-square-foot store officially reopens March 15. New York-based architect Peter Marino designed the new store to feel like a sumptuous private home, à la Coco Chanel’s famed Parisian apartment. The space is filled with serene neutrals, accented with pink, gold, and yellow details, to contrast the Spanish architecture of the shopping center. Further emulating the brand founder’s legendary home, the store is accented with fine art and antique decor, such as a 15th-century jade ceramic lamp. Within this space, nine smaller salons are divided across two stories. There are salons dedicated to shoes; handbags and accessories; watches and fine jewelry; fragrance and beauty; and ready-to-wear fashion, including the 2024 Spring-Summer line.

Frontgate has moved from Plano to Dallas. Courtesy of Frontgate

Frontgate Is Officially Open in Dallas

After some delays, home furnishing brand Frontgate has officially moved to Preston Royal Village from Plano. The 9,443-square-foot showroom is staged in home-inspired vignettes and has an atrium to display outdoor furniture, and it has an in-store Design Studio to aid clients. The reimagined space will be “a better holistic shopping experience,” Kate Beebe, Frontgate’s retail and trade marketing manager, told D Home last fall. To celebrate its opening this month, Frontgate is hosting a Spring Grand Opening Event March 22–24. There will be food and giveaways all weekend long, plus build-your-own-bouquet activations on Saturday and Sunday. Each afternoon, there will also be a “Designer Chat,” where visitors can learn the ins and outs of hosting in spring, including how to craft seasonal cocktails, put together a welcoming entry, and setting an outdoor tablescape. March 22–24. 5959 Royal Lane, Ste 616. frontgate.com

The Galleria is hosting a "Good Market" March 22–23. Courtesy of Galleria Dallas

Shop Small Businesses at Galleria Dallas’ Good Market

To celebrate spring, Galleria Dallas is hosting a special bazaar at its outdoor plaza March 22–23. Called Good Market, the event will showcase 11 Texas-based small businesses, selling everything from bath bombs to jewelry, clothes, and kids’ accessories. Vendors include Fort Worth-based Laude the Label, which turns 10 this year; Dallas-based Decluttered Candles, which uses nontoxic wax and fragrances and wooden wicks; and Frisco-based Concrete Dream, which sells home decor made of concrete. There will be photo ops, a DJ, and food and drinks from Kessler Baking Studio and Juiceland. A portion of all sales will go to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, which will also sell goods from its gift shop at the event. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22–23. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Pkwy.

More News to Know

Don't miss the spring edition of Thrift Studio. Aaron Dougherty Interiors Photography

Shop Dwell With Dignity Three Weekends in a Row

Local nonprofit Dwell With Dignity has three spring sales coming up this month and next. The org is selling off rugs, furniture, art, and accessories in its first-ever warehouse sale March 21–24. Then the following two weekends, they’re hosting a smaller spring pop-up edition of the ever-popular Thrift Studio, where visitors can shop styled vignettes and merchandise for all things home decor. Warehouse sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21–24. 1127 Conveyor Ln.; Spring Thrift Studio: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28–30 & April 4–7. 1833 E. Levee St.

See Fresh Floral Fashions at NorthPark

Acclaimed Canadian floral exhibition brand Fleurs de Villes is coming to NorthPark Center. In its Fleurs de Villes Artiste show, it will display 15 mannequins decked out in fabulous flower dresses. Each display is dedicated to a different North Texas arts organization, including Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Nasher Sculpture Center, The Dallas Opera, and more. March 20–24. NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expy.

The Creedon end table from the Arteriors Outdoor collection. Courtesy of Arteriors

Go Outside with Arteriors

Dallas-based lighting and home decor brand Arteriors has launched its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The collection includes the Mark Moussa-founded brand’s first line of outdoor furnishings, including dining tables, rugs, and lanterns. arteriorshome.com

Sue Sartor Comes to Snider Plaza

Last week, Louisiana-based designer Sue Sartor opened her second brick-and-mortar, this time in Dallas. The Snider Plaza shop features Sartor’s preppy, bright, breezy, and patterned kaftan-inspired flounce dresses. 3405 Milton Ave. #206 suesartor.com

