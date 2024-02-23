Retail Roundup: Is Uniqlo Coming to North Texas? 

Welcome (Maybe), Uniqlo

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo might be headed to North Texas. According to several Reddit threads, a Dallas Morning News article, and two permit applications submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Uniqlo is seeking to build out locations at Galleria Dallas and The Parks Mall at Arlington.

Similar to international fast-fashion brands like Zara, Mango, and H&M, Uniqlo is known for its affordable and style-forward casualwear. The brand was founded in Yamaguchi, Japan, 75 years ago, and has more than 1,000 locations across the globe. There are 54 in the US, according to Uniqlo’s store locator, but most are on the East and West coasts. The Galleria and Arlington locations would be Uniqlo’s first in Texas.

Per the permit applications, the planned Arlington location would be 12,490 square feet and will cost close to $2 million. Construction is expected to begin in June and be completed by the end of 2024. The Galleria location, which would take over the old Belk, according to guesses from some Reddit users, would be just shy of 20,000 square feet and cost $4.1 million. Construction is expected to begin in May and conclude in October.

Uniqlo, Galleria Dallas, and Brookfield Properties, the company that owns The Parks Mall at Arlington, did not respond to requests for comment.

Lip Lab Opens a Second North Texas Location

Lip Lab Knox Henderson. Courtesy of Lip Lab

Build-your-own makeup bar Lip Lab opened another location on Henderson Avenue this month. The Henderson Lip Lab is the brand’s second location in Dallas and its third in North Texas. It first opened at NorthPark Center in the fall of 2021. During the summer of 2023, Lip Lab left that shopping center and opened a location in Frisco’s Stonebriar Mall. At the Henderson store, which officially opened February 15, visitors can mix their own perfect shade of lipstick, gloss, or balm with the help of a store expert. Similar to MYX Blend Bar in West Village, here you can pick which shades, finishes, and flavors you’d like and name your final concoction. Pricing starts at around $40. 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

See This Artist’s New Studio

"Heart of the Matter" by Tom Hoistma. Courtesy of Tom Hoistma

Dallas-based abstract artist Tom Hoitsma is opening his own studio this March near the Dallas Design District. The 1,500-square-feet will display the Preston Hollow artist’s large-scale wall sculptures on 20-foot-tall walls. The studio will also feature Hoitsma’s “Heart of the Matter” sculpture series. Using aluminum and automotive paint, he molds the materials into abstractly shaped hearts. The series was inspired by the rubble Hoitsma came across in his neighborhood after the February 2019 tornado that tore through North Dallas. The first pieces in this collection used gutters that he found in the debris left in the tornado’s wake. “(I’m) taking this tortured metal and making it as beautiful as possible — beauty from tragedy,” Hoitsma told People Newspapers’ Maria Lawson last month. The new studio is open by appointment only, 4738 Gretna St., Ste. 100.

Other News to Know

Peacock Alley's new showroom at 2711 Fairmont St. Courtesy of Peacock Alley

Peacock Alley’s New Digs

Luxury bedding and home decor designer Peacock Alley has moved into a new showroom in Uptown. The store has taken over a centenarian Prairie-style house next to Blue Print, making the store feel homier than ever. The brand began 51 years ago, when founder Mary Ella Gabler decided to turn her handmade pillow into a business. 2711 Fairmont St.

Le-Go to Frisco

If waiting in long lines at toy stores is terrifying to you, or you crushed your kid’s LEGO Death Star in the middle of the night, head up to Frisco to the new Bricks & Minifigs. Founded in 2009, the toy store trades in all-things LEGO. Here, you can buy and sell new and used LEGOs bricks, sets, and mini-figurines. The store also has a space for birthday parties, after-school clubs, and other events. The brand also has franchise locations in Bedford, Plano, and Arlington. 6363 N. Dallas Pkwy. Ste. 108, Frisco.

Smells Like Dallas?

Wisconsin-based small-batch fragrance company Zodica Perfumery has released a new scent called “Eau de Dallas.” The $110 perfume is a “full-bodied maelstrom of dry earthiness.” It was apparently crafted based on the city’s birth star chart (using Dallas’ February 1856 charter), and features notes of tobacco flower, musk, cardamom, sandalwood, and more. Learn more here.

Jump Your Way to Fitness

A new Turtle Creek group-fitness gym is promising clients “hormone friendly workouts.” Founded by local personal trainer Shannon Cave, C7 Training appears to offer fitness classes that can be easily tailored to a person’s age and physical stage in life. The studio has private training services as well as two group classes that feature mini trampolines. 3002 Wycliff Ave.

