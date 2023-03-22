Get Well Soon, Eric Nadel

Few North Texas sports figures matter as much as Eric Nadel. Even fewer are more beloved.

That comes with the territory for a National Baseball Hall of Famer heading into his 45th season with the Rangers, 29 of which have come on the radio as their lead broadcast voice. Same goes for someone who has long used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness. (One example of many: his annual birthday benefit for the Grant Halliburton Foundation, which provides resources and education programs promoting mental health and suicide prevention for young adults in North Texas.)

So you can expect a deserved groundswell of support in light of Nadel announcing he’ll miss the start of the MLB season as he undergoes treatment for anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The Fan’s Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will fill in during his absence.

Here’s Nadel’s full statement, courtesy of MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry:

Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel won’t be in the booth to start the 2023 season



Statement from Nadel: pic.twitter.com/dHn6NsKZnH — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) March 22, 2023

Ranger baseball won’t feel the same without him. In the meantime, best wishes for a speedy recovery, and the highest respect for Nadel both acknowledging his needs and taking action to put his health first.

