A Portrait of a Real Estate Market on Fire

Premium Properties

Our Park Place is the Park Cities (obvi). But do you know the next Boardwalk?

$12,900,000 1730 J.T. Ottinger Rd., Westlake

5 beds | 6.4 baths | 12,316 square feet

This 9-acre French country estate has its own Marie Antoinette-style Queen’s Hamlet for guests.

Listing agent: Lillie Young, 972-467-5714, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

$1,299,000 701 Chatham Ct., Southlake

5 beds | 6 baths | 5,635 square feet

The backyard is built for entertaining, with a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and covered patio.

Listing agent: Julie Provenzano, 214-315-4315, Compass

$1,980,000 4909 Beldon Tr., Colleyville

5 beds | 5 baths | 6,368 square feet

It’s all here: soaring ceilings, sweeping staircases, and stunning views of Colleyville’s canal.

Listing agent: Barbara Pantuso, 817-781-0994, Keller Williams Realty Luxury Homes International

$3,950,000 4340 Fairfax Ave., Highland Park

5 beds | 7 baths | 5,649 square feet

Don’t be fooled by the front of this contemporary new build by architect Mark Domiteaux. A wall of windows on the back opens to the pool.

Listing agent: Pogir Pogir, 214-244-3103, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

$6,250,000 4027 University Blvd., University Park

5 beds | 7 baths | 7,292 square feet

What this Hamptons-esque dream home lacks in ocean views, it makes up for with high-gloss finishes in shades of blue.

Listing agent: Jonathan Rosen, 214-972-1313, Compass

$1,599,000 5319 Livingston Ave., Bluffview

4 beds | 6 baths | 4,476 square feet

The updated pool and covered patio make this modern farmhouse feel like the Four Seasons.

Listing agent: Susan Baldwin, 214-763-1591, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

$950,000 7212 Glendora Ave., North Dallas

4 beds | 5 baths | 4,078 square feet

An upstairs game room includes a wet bar, mini fridge, fireplace, and plenty of room to lounge.

Listing agent: Kay Ellen Pollack, 214-727-7178, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

$2,795,000 9191 Manchester Dr., Preston Hollow

2 beds | 4 baths | 4,771 square feet

Architect Michael Malone put his spin on midcentury modern for this mostly single-floor home.

Listing agent: Tom Hughes, 214-649-3323, Compass

Bank on These

Did you know the way to win at Monopoly is to buy the orange properties? They’re landed on more than any other squares.

$950,000 5145 Shoreline Dr., Frisco

4 beds | 4 baths | 4,344 square feet

There’s a pool with a slide, a built-in bunk room, and a separate lounge just for the kids.

Listing agent: Renee Rubin, 214-684-2776, Compass

$1,699,999 1271 Shelby Ln., Celina

3 beds | 4 baths | 4,156 square feet

The Lincoln Logs cabin of your childhood imagination is even better in real life. With a stocked pond.

Listing agent: Christine Geremesz, 214-240-0016, Ebby Halliday

$855,000 5526 Monticello Ave., M Streets

4 beds | 3 baths | 2,655 square feet

This storybook home is filled with cozy reading nooks and spa-like bath escapes under the eaves.

Listing agent: Maribeth Peters, 214-566-1210, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

$725,000 2850 Peavy Rd., East Dallas

4 beds | 4 baths | 2,927 square feet

This creekside retreat with its extensive patio, hidden down a private shaded drive, was built in 1952.

Listing agent: Barbara Arredondo, 214-642-7696, Clay Stapp + Co.

$599,900 3717 Prescott Ave., Oak Lawn

2 beds | 3 baths | 1,968 square feet

Drama fills this artistic abode, from the dazzling white terrazzo entryway to the black-tiled kitchen.

Listing agent: Christy Mullins, 214-974-4849, Redfin

$899,000 345 Exposition Ave., Deep Ellum

2 beds | 3 baths | 2,974 square feet

Run your start-up and live in this mixed-use, loft-style property mere steps from Exposition Plaza.

Listing agent: Jamie Field, 512-771-5464, Clay Stapp + Co.

$475,000 1807 Masters Dr., Desoto

3 beds | 3 baths | 2,547 square feet

Two covered patios look out on the 15th fairway of the Thorntree Golf Club.

Listing agent: Kyle Lyon, 214-350-0400, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Losing Out in Oak Cliff

One of our editors has spent the last year trying to buy a bungalow in the high-demand neighborhood. Here’s a breakdown of some of the homes he and his wife viewed, showing how quickly the properties sold and how much they’ve jumped in price since before the pandemic began.

Natalie Goff

1007 S. Montclair Ave.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,576 square feet

Listed 7/12/19 for $189,900; sold 7/30/19

Listed 10/28/20 for $400,000; sold 12/11/20

Natalie Goff

1402 Hollywood Ave.

2 beds | 2 baths | 1,414 square feet

Listed 6/29/20 for $239,900; sold 7/24/20

Listed 11/20/20 for $379,900; sold 12/14/20

Natalie Goff

442 Monssen Dr.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,795 square feet

Listed 11/4/20 for $449,000; sold 3/11/21

Natalie Goff

926 N. Clinton Ave.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,728 square feet

Listed 12/5/20 for $423,000; sold 1/12/21

Natalie Goff

300 S. Clinton Ave.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,654 square feet

Listed 2/6/19 for $205,000; sold 6/21/19

Listed 1/6/21 for $475,000; sold 2/19/21

Natalie Goff

1531 Kings Hwy.

2 beds | 2 baths | 1,690 square feet

Listed 5/17/18 for $409,000; removed listing

Listed 3/19/21 for $575,000; dropped price to $559,000; pending sale

Natalie Goff

418 S. Willomet Ave.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,552 square feet

Listed 1/2/20 for $365,000; sold 3/9/20

Listed 3/25/21 for $490,000; dropped price to $465,000; removed listing

Natalie Goff

314 S. Montclair Ave.

3 beds | 1 bath | 1,530 square feet

Listed 4/7/21 for $525,000; removed listing

Natalie Goff

210 S. Windomere Ave.

2 beds | 2 baths | 1,797 square feet

Listed 4/16/21 for $400,000; pending sale

Natalie Goff

222 N. Montclair Ave.

2 beds | 2 baths | 1,799 square feet

Listed 4/22/21 for $435,000; pending sale

Natalie Goff

534 Monssen Dr.

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,800 square feet

Listed 6/29/18 for $387,900; dropped price to $365,000; sold 9/28/18

Listed 4/29/21 for $499,900; pending sale

Paying Rent

If you’ve played your cards right, you might be able to afford an apartment in one of Dallas’ new luxury high-rises stacked with amenities. Here is a sampling of what’s on the market.

1800 N. Field St.

Architect Henry Cobb, founding partner of the firm formerly known as I.M. Pei & Partners, envisioned a second twin tower when the original Fountain Place office building was constructed more than 30 years ago. With the help of architecture firm Page Southerland Page, the 45-story multifamily high-rise finally opened in its rightful place last year. The 360 luxury apartments share the recently renovated water garden and retail space with the office tower. They have private access to a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling area, and dog park.

1 bedroom: 645+ square feet | Starting at $2,250

2 bedroom: 1,059+ square feet | Starting at $2,875

3 bedroom: 2,052 square feet | Starting at $5,725

2525 Elm St.

The Hamilton pays tribute to its Deep Ellum neighborhood with multiple art galleries featuring commissioned work by local artists. Other creative outlets offered in the 26-story, 310-unit apartment building include a media tunnel, reading nooks, and a maker space workshop. A private bar, fitness center, grilling stations, and pool are available to residents. You can also sign up for virtual classes: try your hand at pop tart baking, t-shirt tie-dyeing, or candle-making.

Studio: 619+ square feet | Starting at $1,545

1 bedroom: 661+ square feet | Starting at $1,670

2 bedroom: 1,182+ square feet | Starting at $2,900

3 bedroom: 1,732+ square feet | Starting at $5,250

1401 Elm St.

The recently revamped 51-story former First National Bank Tower is anchored by the Thompson Hotel, which sets the tone for beck-and-call options. Residents have access to maid and dry-cleaning services, a pet concierge, indoor and outdoor dog parks, a private spa and fitness center, a resort-style pool deck with cabanas and bar service, a blow-dry bar, a nail salon, grocery delivery from the on-site market, priority reservations and room service from the hotel’s restaurants–even in-apartment catering by executive chef Jeramie Robison.

1 bedroom: 660+ square feet | Starting at $2,255

2 bedroom: 1,319+ square feet | Starting at $4,245

Penthouse: 1,984+ square feet | Starting at $14,000

1309 Main St.

Tim Headington invested $45 million in a remodel of Dallas’ historic Davis Building, which was built in 1926 as the headquarters for Republic National Bank. Renovations retained architectural details while incorporating custom tile installations and artful flourishes similar to those at Headington’s other properties, like The Joule and Forty Five Ten, which are just a block away. Residents can take advantage of discounts at both, meaning you can get a break on a matcha latte at Weekend Coffee before your massage at The Spa at The Joule.

Studio: 606+ square feet | Call for price

1 bedroom: 750+ square feet | Call for price

2 bedroom: 1,057+ square feet | Call for price