DFWHC’s Steve Love Named Chair-Elect of Irving Chamber and Medical City Again Wins ‘Best Place to Have a Baby’

Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Love has been named the chair-elect of the board of trustees of the Greater-Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. His term will begin October 1 and run through the fiscal year. Love currently serves as the chamber’s board vice chair for legislative advocacy and has served in various roles since 2021. He has 45 years of management experience and is responsible for connecting and promoting collaboration between the 90 member hospitals of the DFWHC. Among past board service, he is currently on the boards of Southwest Transplant Alliance, Cure Glaucoma Foundation, North Texas Eye Research Institute, the Metropolitan YMCA, and Prism Health North Texas.

Two Medical City Healthcare hospitals secured the title “Best Hospital to Have a Baby” in the annual DFWChild Magazine competition. Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville were each honored in their respective counties for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, Medical City Healthcare hospitals celebrated the arrival of 20,000 babies. Seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals received recognition from Healthgrades in 2023 for their outstanding ob-gyn services. Medical City Children’s Hospital, situated on the same campus as Medical City Dallas, houses a comprehensive Fetal Care Center. This center offers prenatal diagnosis and fetal surgical procedures for unborn babies fighting complex and life-threatening congenital disabilities.

Red River Hospital, a behavioral health treatment provider in northern Texas, appointed Alex Wanee as its new Chief Executive Officer. Wanee’s professional journey began with establishing and operating two successful health and fitness enterprises focusing on sports performance and physical therapy. From there, he transitioned to professional motorsports, where he worked closely with elite athletes in IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula One and eventually moved into behavioral healthcare. His was a CEO in training with Acadia Healthcare before being named to lead Red River Hospital.

Texas Health Resources ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ list in 2024, marking its tenth consecutive year of recognition. Curated by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine, this accolade reflects employees’ sentiments toward their workplace environment. Through confidential feedback and comprehensive data analysis, Great Place To Work evaluates companies based on 60 key indicators, with only those demonstrating consistency earning a spot on the list. As one of the 10 Texas-based companies honored, Texas Health stands out for its dedication to employee well-being and professional development. Texas Health prioritizes the holistic wellness of its workforce by offering a diverse range of health and wellness initiatives, a competitive 401(k) program, paid time off, and opportunities for community engagement.

