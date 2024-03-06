Tenet Sells Two Hospitals and Former UT Southwestern President Kern Wildenthal Named ‘History-Making Texan’

Tenet Healthcare Corp. has signed two agreements with Adventist Health. The first involves the sale of two Tenet hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, alongside affiliated physician practices and ancillary operations, for approximately $550 million. This is expected to conclude in the spring of 2024, pending customary regulatory approvals. The second agreement was a revenue cycle services partnership between the two, further bolstering operational efficiencies. Conifer Health Solutions will spearhead this collaboration, offering advanced technologies and AI-driven workflows to enhance Adventist Health’s revenue cycle strategies.

Kern Wildenthal has been selected as this year’s recipient of the “History-Making Texan” award by the Texas State History Museum Foundation. Wildenthal has significantly impacted UT Southwestern Medical Center and the broader healthcare landscape with a career spanning more than five decades. During his tenure as president, which concluded in 2008, UT Southwestern experienced substantial growth, expanding more than fivefold and earning global acclaim as a hub for cutting-edge medical research and care. Under his stewardship, the institution acquired impressive accolades, including four Nobel Prizes awarded to its faculty, the election of 19 members to the National Academy of Sciences, and the appointment of 50 leaders in various clinical and research disciplines to prestigious national societies.

CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit global health system, announced its attainment of the “Great Place To Work” national certification. Through a survey encompassing 5,000 associates from diverse sectors, 80 percent expressed their affirmation of CHRISTUS Health as a great workplace. CHRISTUS is one of the largest health systems in the United States, boasting over 50,000 associates and a network of more than 60 hospitals spanning Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Medical City Healthcare is recognized for its outstanding psychiatry and mental health programs by earning a spot on Becker’s nationwide list of “Hospitals and health systems with great psychiatry and mental health programs.” Medical City Healthcare offers various mental health services, including inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth behavioral care. Medical City Healthcare serves the community with tailored programs catering to adolescents, adults, and seniors across North Texas. The system goes beyond conventional care, providing a free 24/7 mental health helpline while embracing a holistic approach to mental wellness. Coordinating medical care showcases Medical City Healthcare’s commitment to ensuring optimal patient outcomes through streamlined access to resources and medical records transfers.

