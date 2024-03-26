Evry Health Names Chief Growth Officer and UNT Regents Approve Nursing Degree Programs

Evry Health, a leading tech-forward business-to-business health insurance company, has named Christina Rassi its new Chief Growth Officer. With over two decades of experience with health insurance carriers, Rassi brings expertise in driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships. Rassi actively participates in industry and community initiatives such as the Healthcare Board Diversity Leadership Council, mentoring through the Asian Professional Network Association, and serving on the 50/50 Women on Boards Advisory Board. As Chief Growth Officer, Rassi will communicate Evry Health’s network and benefit plan strategy to employers and broker channel partners.

The University of North Texas System Board of Regents has approved two additional undergraduate and graduate nursing degree programs, which will commence in fall 2025 at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. The degree offerings from the College of Nursing include a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Texas faces a critical shortage of mental and behavioral health care professionals. Addressing the demand for mental health care underscores the urgency to equip advanced-practice registered nurses to bridge these gaps. The College of Nursing is poised to launch its inaugural degree programs this August; HSC’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive curriculum, community-centric approach, and holistic education.

Texas Health Resources has been honored with the 2023 Human Experience (HX) High Reliability Horizon Award from Press Ganey, a leading healthcare experience solutions and services provider. The HX High-Reliability Horizon Award acknowledges Texas Health’s dedication to safety and its systematic implementation of high-reliability organization principles. One initiative is the adoption of universal suicide screening for all patients presenting to emergency departments, day surgery, and inpatient units since 2019. The Words Matter initiative ensures the use of appropriate language to reduce stigma and positively impact the patient experience. Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities to diminish patient suffering, strengthen caregiver resilience, and improve the overall safety, quality, and care experience.

Sendero Consulting, a leading full-service management consulting firm committed to driving results and unlocking potential for its clients and community, has been honored by Cigna Healthcare with a Silver Level Healthy Workforce Designation. In 2023, Sendero Consulting launched a new internal well-being initiative in collaboration with Cigna’s MotivateMe program. This initiative allowed employees to gain points for rewards and prizes by engaging in activities that promote physical, social, and emotional wellness. Cigna Healthcare views vitality as indispensable to individuals and a must for business and community growth, with fewer than one in five U.S. adults reporting high vitality levels. The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation assesses organizations across various criteria, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies, and accommodations.

