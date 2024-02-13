UTD Develops Fentanyl Test and Methodist Wins Press Ganey Health System of the Year

University of Texas at Dallas researchers have developed a rapid test to detect fentanyl in urine via a handheld electrochemical sensor that can accurately detect fentanyl in urine within seconds. This proof-of-concept technology can detect even trace amounts of fentanyl with 98 percent accuracy using a small portable device without costly and time-consuming lab analysis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, is often mixed with other drugs, and can be lethal. More than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Methodist Health System has been named Health System of the Year by Press Ganey. This award is the gold standard regarding caregiving resilience to improve healthcare’s overall safety, quality, and experience for more than 41,000 facilities nationwide. In fiscal year 2023, Methodist far exceeded the top quartile nationally in inpatient, emergency department, and outpatient experience scores. Methodist achieved near top quartile scores in employee engagement last year and lowered overall turnover well under the national averages in healthcare.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Heart Attack Ready Certification for heart attack care. The awards also recognize the hospital’s focus on symptom onset and first medical contact, emergency medical services, the emergency department, and inpatient settings.

Parkland Health’s artificial intelligence and machine learning program has received a Kaiser Permanente grant in partnership with the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation and Parkland Health are one of five national programs to receive the prestigious award to advance augmented intelligence in medicine and healthcare. The three-year grant is designed to evaluate the implementation of existing artificial intelligence/machine learning to enhance diagnostic decision-making, identify best practices for scalability, and build capacity for effectively implementing by using algorithms in real-world settings. These five organizations were vetted through a rigorous and highly competitive process involving more than 120 leading organizations pioneering AI in healthcare.