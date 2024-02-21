DFW’s ‘Great 100 Nurses’ for 2024 and Methodist Mansfield Opens New Unit

The 2024 DFW “Great 100 Nurses” list has been unveiled, honoring 100 exceptional nurses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. These nurses were selected from a large pool of applicants for their excellence in patient care, academics, education, community service, research, and leadership roles. Notable mentions include six nurses from Baylor Scott and White Health, six from Children’s Health, ten from JPS Health Network, two from Medical City Healthcare, seven from Parkland Health, thirteen from Texas Health, and fourteen from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Methodist Mansfield’s new neuro critical care unit will offer expertise to patients confronting critical neurological conditions in Mansfield and neighboring areas with 32 beds and a comprehensive staff comprising neurologists, neurosurgeons, critical-care nurses, and rehabilitation specialists. The unit has state-of-the-art testing equipment and AI-powered technology to expedite scan analysis and interpretation. This advancement ensures advanced treatment options for patients recovering from spinal cord injuries, tumors, strokes, seizures, and other life-threatening conditions, fostering optimal recovery and well-being.

Texas Health Resources is collaborating with Gallup to launch a nutrition security study across Tarrant, Dallas, and Collin counties. This study seeks to delve into the challenges surrounding access to healthy food to inform the expansion of existing programs and foster community engagement for sustainable solutions. The initiative focuses on enhancing access to fresh fruits and vegetables in North Texas. The study, commencing early this year, will involve interviews with community members, prioritizing areas with the most pressing need for intervention. Gallup will facilitate focus groups and interviews with various stakeholders, including retailers, elected officials, healthcare organizations, and community activists.

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) recently marked the grand opening of its state-of-the-art center in Dallas. Built over a span of two years, this facility significantly bolsters ABOG’s capabilities for certifying exams, item writing sessions, and extensive meetings, ensuring enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. With expanded capacity, flexibility, and functionality, the center features 59 exam rooms, 54 offices, 12 conference rooms, 11 lactation rooms, five breakout rooms, and four wellness rooms, facilitating a range of activities to support the organization’s mission.

